Foundation PE set to launch its maiden India-focused fund

Premium Jason Sambanju, Partner and CEO, Foundation Private Equity

Singapore-based Foundation Private Equity is all set to launch its maiden India-focused fund to invest in homegrown companies, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Foundation PE, which was launched in 2017 by Jason Sambanju and Jeremy Foo and acquired all limited partner (LP) interest in the first fund of early-stage venture ......