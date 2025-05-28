Fortis owner IHH Healthcare, others in fray to pick up stake in South India IVF hospital
Fortis owner IHH Healthcare, others in fray to pick up stake in South India IVF hospital

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 28 May 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad and several other suitors are in the race to pick up a stake in a South India-based infertility treatment hospital, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  IHH Healthcare, which controls hospital chain Fortis Healthcare Ltd as well as pathology and radiology services firm Agilus Diagnostics ......

