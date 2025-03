Former Waterfield execs’ new multi-family office gets investors, firms up game plan

Premium Sadaf Behbahany (left) and Sharad Mendon, founders, The Legacy Custodians

A recently minted wealth management firm and multi-family office, set up by two former executives of Mumbai-based Waterfield Advisors Pvt Ltd, has brought on board a few investors as it firms up its business strategy and hits the ground running to scale up its operations, its founders told VCCircle. The Legacy ......