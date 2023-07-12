Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Venture Catalysts exec’s micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

Former Venture Catalysts exec’s micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 12 Jul 2023
Premium
Former Venture Catalysts exec’s micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund
Abhimanyu Bisht

Capfort Ventures, a micro-venture capital firm started by Abhimanyu Bisht, the former chief executive of startup incubator and early-stage venture capital firm Venture Catalysts, has hit the fundraising trail for its maiden fund.  Capfort joins a growing number of micro-VCs in India, where early-stage investment has traditionally been dominated by angel networks ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Global hedge funds grow more wary of crypto portfolios

TMT

Global hedge funds grow more wary of crypto portfolios

Quadria Capital to sign large cheque for eyecare chain Maxivision

Healthcare

Quadria Capital to sign large cheque for eyecare chain Maxivision

Premium
Buffeted by headwinds, WazirX looks at new revenue streams

TMT

Buffeted by headwinds, WazirX looks at new revenue streams

Disney exploring India business sale as Reliance's JioCinema ups the heat

TMT

Disney exploring India business sale as Reliance's JioCinema ups the heat

Premium
Grapevine: TPG platform, Omnivore plan new bets; Morgan Stanley PE, BanyanTree eye exits

General

Grapevine: TPG platform, Omnivore plan new bets; Morgan Stanley PE, BanyanTree eye exits

Premium
Former Venture Catalysts exec's micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

Finance

Former Venture Catalysts exec's micro-VC firm Capfort hits the road for debut fund

Advertisement