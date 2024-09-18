Former TPG NewQuest exec floats PE fund for growth stage bets

Premium

A former senior executive of TPG NewQuest, which has invested in companies such as ShadowFax, Halonix Technologies, and U Gro Capital, among others, has floated a new firm that will make investments across startups, growth stage companies, and public firms, VCCircle has learned. TPG NewQuest is a part of private equity firm TPG. Sachin ......