Former Tatva Legal executive joins IndusLaw as new partner

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 17 May 2023
Suadat Ahmad Kirmani, Partner, IndusLaw

Full-service law firm IndusLaw on Wednesday appointed Suadat Ahmad Kirmani as a partner for its dispute resolution practice. 

Kirmani, who will be joining the firm’s Bengaluru office, has an experience of 11 years across litigation, arbitration, mergers and amalgamations, projects, claims and disputes with a focus on infrastructure disputes as well as insolvency and white-collar crimes.

Prior joining to IndusLaw, Kirmani was with Tatva Legal as a manager (Associate Partner) for over a year. He also had stints with law firm Link Legal and in the chambers of Geeta Luthra, senior advocate at the High Court of Delhi. 

“I look forward to this new professional journey at the firm and my contribution to expanding the disputes practice,” said Kirmani.
 
“We continue to expand our disputes practice in Bengaluru and also nationally, and Suadat’s induction will add depth and expertise to support our client base,” said Suneeth Katarki and Gaurav Dani, founding partners, IndusLaw.
 
Kirmani is an alumnus of Jammu University and graduated in the year 2012. 
 
Started in 2000, IndusLaw is a full-service law firm with offices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The firm currently has 65 partners out of which 25 are equity partners.  
 
The firm recently advised and represented distribution and logistics platform Ripplr in its Series B funding round of $40 million. The round was led by venture capital fund Fireside Ventures and saw participation from Bikaji and Neo Foods, along with existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock and Japanese conglomerate Sojitz Corporation.

