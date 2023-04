Former Robosoft executive floats gaming-focussed venture fund

Premium Shylaja Rao, founding general partner, Ventana Ventures | Credit: https://ventanaventures.in/team

Former Robosoft Technologies executive Shylaja Rao has set up a venture capital firm that is raising a maiden fund to invest in early-stage gaming startups, an emerging opportunity in the country with a population of nearly 1.4 billion. Rao, who was Chief Operating Officer at Robosoft and part of its ......