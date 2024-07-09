Former L Catterton exec joins Southeast Asia-focused PE fund as MD
  Former L Catterton exec joins Southeast Asia-focused PE fund as MD

Former L Catterton exec joins Southeast Asia-focused PE fund as MD

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 09 Jul 2024
Former L Catterton exec joins Southeast Asia-focused PE fund as MD
Credit: Thinkstock

A senior private equity executive with over a decade of experience in overseeing mid- and late-stage investments in India has recently moved from global consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton to a Singapore-based asset management firm as its managing director.  After working with several investment firms across Asia, Europe and the US, ......

