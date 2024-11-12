Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm

Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 12 Nov 2024
Premium
Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm
Hazem Ben-Gacem, founder and CEO, BlueFive Capital

Mubadala-backed alternative investment firm Investcorp’s former top executive has rolled out an asset management firm that will deploy capital in the financial services sectors of the Gulf and global south regions, particularly focusing on themes such as private equity and real assets. Bahrain-based Investcorp’s former co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem, who stepped down ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm

Finance

Former Investcorp executive floats own asset management firm

Premium
Physis Capital shifts timeline for maiden VC fund's final close

Finance

Physis Capital shifts timeline for maiden VC fund's final close

SoftBank swings back to quarterly profit with $7.7 bn gain

Finance

SoftBank swings back to quarterly profit with $7.7 bn gain

RBI issues operational framework for reclassification of FPI to FDI

Finance

RBI issues operational framework for reclassification of FPI to FDI

Premium
Sunil Singhania's Abakkus raises maiden private equity fund

Finance

Sunil Singhania's Abakkus raises maiden private equity fund

Premium
Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

People

Fairfax-backed IIFL Securities to hire 100 bankers as it rebrands to IIFL Capital

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW