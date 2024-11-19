Former IFC executive Sayan Ghosh launches venture capital fund

Sayan Ghosh, managing partner, OG Capital

Sayan Ghosh, who was part of the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) team that made investments in venture capital and private equity funds as well as direct bets on homegrown companies, has launched his own VC fund.

Ghosh-led Ortella Global Capital (OG Capital) has set a target corpus of Rs 300 crore for the maiden fund, which will provide hands-on operational support to start-ups across growth phases.

The fund plans to invest up to Rs 15 crore each in over 20 companies and has already backed three promising startups. It is targeting early and growth-stage startups in high-potential sectors such as consumer and enterprise solutions.

“Our vision at OG Capital is to redefine early-stage investing by going beyond just writing cheques. We believe in rolling up our sleeves and co-building alongside founders to tackle the big challenges head-on, helping them build high growth, profitable, and impactful businesses,” said Sayan Ghosh, managing partner of OG Capital.

“We are not only targeting 10x returns for our investors but are also co-building companies that prioritize grassroots-level impact, sustainability, and gender diversity,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh brings over a decade of experience as an entrepreneur, an investment banker, and an investor. Most recently, during his time at the World Bank’s IFC, he was involved in investments or exits with companies such as Lenskart, upGrad, 1mg, and BigBasket.

