Former executive of Mphasis joins Mela Ventures as partner

Premium Viju George, partner, Mela Ventures

Mela Ventures, which announced the final close of its maiden fund last year, has hired a former senior executive from information technology firm Mphasis into the VC firm’s leadership fold. The firm, floated by software services company Mindtree Ltd’s founders Krishnakumar Natarajan and Parthasarathy NS, has roped in Viju George as ......