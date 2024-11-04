Former execs of WaterBridge, Deutsche Bank, Lazard float micro VC firm

Premium
Former executives of financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard India, homegrown venture capital WaterBridge Ventures, and banking services firm Deutsche Bank India have joined hands to set up a micro VC-cum-investment banking platform that will bet on Indian tech startups as well as help them raise capital. The newly-launched Kriscore Capital, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.