Former Blackstone exec Cyriac’s Florintree inks another record busting exit

Premium Mathew Cyriac, executive chairman and managing director, Florintree Advisors

Florintree Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm floated by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has hit the ball out of the park in what could be a record busting exit in the Indian alternative investment ecosystem, VCCircle has learnt. The firm, which had previously scored another dream exit from MTAR ......