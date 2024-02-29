Former Biocon execs' CRAMS firm Anthem Bio eyes pre-IPO funding

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Bengaluru-based pharma contract research company Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd, which hit the billion-dollar valuation mark two years ago after private equity player True North bought minority stake, is now mulling fresh funding as it gears up for an IPO next year, people aware of the development told VCCircle. Founded in 2007 ......