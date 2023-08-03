Former BharatPe executive rolls out early-stage VC fund

Premium Pratekk Agarwaal, founder, GrowthCap Ventures | Credit: LinkedIn

Pratekk Agarwaal, former chief business officer at fintech major BharatPe, has floated a new venture capital to strike early-stage investments in the Indian startup ecosystem. The VC fund, a single general partner Sebi-registered category-II alternative investment fund (AIF), will look to invest in sectors like fintech, deeptech and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Agarwaal’s GrowthCap ......