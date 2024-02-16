Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

Premium
Former LetsVenture president and seasoned banker Nimesh Kampani has roped in former executives of impact investing firm Aavishkaar Capital and homegrown conglomerate Jubilant Bhartia Group as founding members of his new venture capital fund that focuses on investment in growth-stage startups. Kampani—not to be confused with the founder of JM Financial ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.