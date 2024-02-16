Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

Premium Nimesh Kampani, founding partner, 108 Capital

Former LetsVenture president and seasoned banker Nimesh Kampani has roped in former executives of impact investing firm Aavishkaar Capital and homegrown conglomerate Jubilant Bhartia Group as founding members of his new venture capital fund that focuses on investment in growth-stage startups. Kampani—not to be confused with the founder of JM Financial ......