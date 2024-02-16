facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 16 Feb 2024
Premium
Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund
Nimesh Kampani, founding partner, 108 Capital

Former LetsVenture president and seasoned banker Nimesh Kampani has roped in former executives of impact investing firm Aavishkaar Capital and homegrown conglomerate Jubilant Bhartia Group as founding members of his new venture capital fund that focuses on investment in growth-stage startups.  Kampani—not to be confused with the founder of JM Financial ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

People

Former banker Kampani ropes in ex-Aavishkar, Jubilant execs for VC fund

SBI Capital Markets names SBI's former US head as MD & CEO

People

SBI Capital Markets names SBI's former US head as MD & CEO

Premium
Nexus Venture Partners names new partner to beef up top deck

Finance

Nexus Venture Partners names new partner to beef up top deck

Brookfield names former India head Anuj Ranjan CEO of global PE biz

Finance

Brookfield names former India head Anuj Ranjan CEO of global PE biz

Premium
Impact investor Aavishkaar Capital sees partner-level exit

People

Impact investor Aavishkaar Capital sees partner-level exit

Premium
CREDAI-backed Spyre Fund appoints former Kolte-Patil family office exec

People

CREDAI-backed Spyre Fund appoints former Kolte-Patil family office exec

Advertisement