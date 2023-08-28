Former AZB partner Rohit Bajaj joins Shardul Amarchand

Rohit Bajaj, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

Law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) has appointed Rohit Bajaj as a partner for real estate practice for its New Delhi office.

An alumnus of the Campus Law Center, Faculty of Law, Delhi University, Bajaj has 20 years of experience in the real estate space and has advised on a variety of investments in the real estate sector, land acquisitions, and joint ventures.

He had advised private equity funds and foreign companies in relation to their joint ventures in India with Indian real estate developers in construction development projects, residential townships, commercial complexes, shopping malls, and mixed-use projects amongst others.

Prior to joining SAM, Bajaj was with AZB & Partners as a partner and headed their Delhi real estate practice. He had also worked with Bhasin & Co. and SK Agarwal & Co.

“Rohit’s skills, dedication and proven track record will play a role in our firm's success,” said Pallavi Shroff and Akshay Chudasama, managing partners, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

SAM currently has over 812 lawyers including 164 Partners and has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

The firm advised Titan Company Ltd in its acquisition of Caratlane Trading Pvt Ltd founder Mithun Sacheti’s stake in the jewellery etailer for Rs 4,621 crore ($556 million).

