  Former Avendus MD floats advisory firm for overseas tech firms

Former Avendus MD floats advisory firm for overseas tech firms

By Aman Rawat

  • 01 Apr 2024
Former Avendus MD floats advisory firm for overseas tech firms
Amit Singh, co-founder, Straatix Partners

Amit Singh, former managing director and co-head of enterprise technology and services investment banking at Avendus Capital, has set up an advisory services firm with two other cofounders.  Singh, who worked at Avendus for more than 18 years and left the Mumbai-headquartered financial advisory firm last year before beginning his entrepreneurial ......

