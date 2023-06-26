Former ArcelorMittal exec’s PE fund Synergy Capital scores an exit

Premium Sudhir Maheswari, founder and managing partner, Synergy Capital

Synergy Capital, a Dubai-based private equity fund manager set up by a former executive of steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has exited an Indian company it backed two-and-a-half years ago. Synergy Capital, set up by Sudhir Maheshwari in 2015 after he stepped down from ArcelorMittal's group management board after a 26-year-long career, has ......