Former 35 North Ventures partner Bhawna Thairani launches new VC firm
By Aman Rawat

  • 15 May 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

Bhawna Thairani, previously a partner at sector-agnostic angel fund 35 North Ventures, has launched her own venture capital firm, VCCircle has learnt. The new firm will focus on impact-first investments primarily in India.    Thairani was earlier also associated with San Francisco-headquartered seed and early-stage investment firm Plug and Play Tech Center. ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

