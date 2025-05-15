Former 35 North Ventures partner Bhawna Thairani launches new VC firm

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Bhawna Thairani, previously a partner at sector-agnostic angel fund 35 North Ventures, has launched her own venture capital firm, VCCircle has learnt. The new firm will focus on impact-first investments primarily in India. Thairani was earlier also associated with San Francisco-headquartered seed and early-stage investment firm Plug and Play Tech Center. ......