Former Airtel exec joins regional news aggregator Dailyhunt’s parent VerSe as CFO

VerSe Innovation, parent of local language news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-form video app Josh, has roped in Sandip Basu as its group chief financial officer (CFO).

ADVERTISEMENT

As VerSe’s CFO, Basu will work towards revving up the company’s finance portfolio as well as aligning its objectives and vision.

Basu’s appointment to VerSe Innovation comes at a time where the unicorn is looking at an aggressive monetisation strategy, expansion plans around its family of applications and extending its tech platforms to plug content needs of local language audiences globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basu has 30 years of experience and worked at Bharti Telecom Limited, Fascel Limited, BPL Mobile Group, XCEL Telecom, Loop Mobile and Loop Telecom, playing different roles such as chief executive officer, managing director and chief financial officer.

He founded Wise Apps which helped with virtual assurance and warranty products for electronic gadgets.

Founded by Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, VerSe Innovation uses unique machine learning and deep learning technologies which enables personalised content to be delivered to users based on their consumption preferences.

At present, VerSe Innovation’s proprietary technology platform powers over 350 million users to consume content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers the engaging short video app Josh.

The company had turned unicorn (start-ups with $1 billion in valuation) in December 2020, after raising over $100 million from Google and other investors.

Recently, it acquired the social networking app GolBol. Last year, in August, the platform raised $450 million as a part of its new series I funding round, just around six months after it secured Series H funding.