Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer floats VC fund

Premium Suhail Sameer

Suhail Sameer, former chief executive of fintech unicorn BharatPe, has launched his maiden venture capital fund along with entrepreneurs Kunal Suri and Saurabh Vashishtha, who co-founded social commerce app Simsim, which was later acquired by Youtube. The fund, OTP Ventures, is targetting to raise a corpus of Rs 400 crore (around ......