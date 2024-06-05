Florintree-backed Satin Creditcare raising $40 mn from offshore investor

Gurugram-based microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is raising up to Rs 332 crore ($40 million) in fresh capital from a marquee global development bank. The money will help the non-banking finance company (NBFC) grow its lending portfolio in areas like water sanitation and hygiene, induction cookers and solar panels, according ......