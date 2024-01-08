facebook-page-view
  Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests in public markets fund

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests in public markets fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 08 Jan 2024
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal invests in public markets fund
Binny Bansal | Credit: Reuters

Flipkart co-founder and billionaire Binny Bansal has invested in an alternative investment fund that seeks to bet on publicly listed Indian companies.  Bansal, who exited Flipkart when Walmart bought the e-commerce company in 2018, has been an active angel investor in startups and also launched new ventures including xto10x Technologies and ......

