Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals

Pro
The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as one of the most active dealmaking arenas in 2025, drawing strong interest from investors based in Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Deal activity during the year was more broad-based compared to last year, spanning multiple business models across the sector. A ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.