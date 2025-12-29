Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals
  • Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals

Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 29 Dec 2025
Flashback 2025: Japanese, UAE capital powers top banking, financial services deals
Credit: IHC website

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as one of the most active dealmaking arenas in 2025, drawing strong interest from investors based in Japan and the United Arab Emirates.  Deal activity during the year was more broad-based compared to last year, spanning multiple business models across the sector.  A ......

