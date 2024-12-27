Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year

Premium
India’s technology sector revealed a contrasting pattern in 2024, with venture capital and private equity investments favoring consumer tech, while IT services led the charge in mergers and acquisitions. In the largest private equity deal in India’s technology space for 2024, Swedish firm EQT acquired a controlling stake in healthcare technology services company GeBBS Healthcare Solutions ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.