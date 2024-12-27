Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year
Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Dec 2024
Flashback 2024: Top technology deals of the year

India’s technology sector revealed a contrasting pattern in 2024, with venture capital and private equity investments favoring consumer tech, while IT services led the charge in mergers and acquisitions.  In the largest private equity deal in India’s technology space for 2024, Swedish firm EQT acquired a controlling stake in healthcare technology services company GeBBS Healthcare Solutions ......

