Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 23 Dec 2024
Premium
Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year
Credit: VCCircle

The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India strengthened during 2024 compared with last year, with technology, media and telecom sectors as well as healthcare, infrastructure and industrials dominating with large transactions.   Geographically, most large M&As this year were domestic transactions that involved a local company acquiring or merging with another ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

General

Flashback 2024: Check out the top PE, VC deals of the year

Premium
Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

General

Grapevine: Accel India, Aakash Chaudhry, and Nithin Kamath in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum slows again after stellar preceding week

General

Deals Digest: Momentum slows again after stellar preceding week

Premium
Grapevine: OTPP, Omega Healthcare, Canara Robeco, Credila in news

General

Grapevine: OTPP, Omega Healthcare, Canara Robeco, Credila in news

Global deal volumes expected to rise over $4 tn in 2025 due to possible Trump boost

General

Global deal volumes expected to rise over $4 tn in 2025 due to possible Trump boost

Premium
Grapevine: TVS Credit, Avendus, Haldiram, Aragen, Yotta in news

General

Grapevine: TVS Credit, Avendus, Haldiram, Aragen, Yotta in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW