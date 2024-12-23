Flashback 2024: Check out the top M&As of the year

Premium Credit: VCCircle

The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India strengthened during 2024 compared with last year, with technology, media and telecom sectors as well as healthcare, infrastructure and industrials dominating with large transactions. Geographically, most large M&As this year were domestic transactions that involved a local company acquiring or merging with another ......