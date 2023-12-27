facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Dec 2023
Premium
Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year
A doctor exits from a MRI room at a hospital in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters

Global private equity firms and Indian companies such as Manipal Hospitals and Max Hospital acquired or invested in multi-speciality or single-speciality hospitals during 2023, as demand for private healthcare services grows in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.  Indeed, hospital buyouts was the most defining trend of the year in India, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

Healthcare

Flashback 2023: PE hospital buyouts, pharma M&As in healthcare highlights of the year

Premium
Bain Capital tweaks exit plan from decade-old India portfolio company

Healthcare

Bain Capital tweaks exit plan from decade-old India portfolio company

KKR-controlled JB Chemicals inks deal to buy eyecare brands from Novartis

Healthcare

KKR-controlled JB Chemicals inks deal to buy eyecare brands from Novartis

Vijaya Diagnostic to buy Pune firm in maiden acquisition

Healthcare

Vijaya Diagnostic to buy Pune firm in maiden acquisition

Premium
InvAscent hits first close for new healthcare fund; strikes back-to-back PE deal

Healthcare

InvAscent hits first close for new healthcare fund; strikes back-to-back PE deal

Multiples PE-backed Zenex Animal Health acquires Ayurvet

Healthcare

Multiples PE-backed Zenex Animal Health acquires Ayurvet

Advertisement