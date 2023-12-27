Flashback 2023: Flipkart, PhonePe lead tech deal value; AI-powered startups new flavour in town

Premium
This year may have been sluggish when it came to overall deal momentum of the tech sector in Indian startup ecosystem, but investors did seem to take a keen interest in artificial intelligence-driven firms. While bigger listed tech names outperformed in terms of stock prices through 2023, some notable developments in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.