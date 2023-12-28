facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 28 Dec 2023
Premium
Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Fewer startups raised funding in 2023 than in the previous two years of euphoria-driven dealmaking as angel investors, venture capital firms and deep-pocketed investors such as SoftBank and Tiger Global turned cautious and focused instead on monetizing their earlier investments.  The funding winter was evident also from the fact that only ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Finance

Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Finance

Banks' asset quality to improve further over next 12 months: RBI report

Pro
Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Finance

Flashback 2023: Most active private equity-style investors in India

Premium
Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

Finance

Flashback 2023: PE/VC fundraising slows but a newcomer, some veterans hit the mark

Auto ancillary company Jumps Auto, tech platform Entitled Solutions secure early funding

Finance

Auto ancillary company Jumps Auto, tech platform Entitled Solutions secure early funding

Premium
Neo Asset Management to tap greenshoe option for infra fund, aims close by August

Finance

Neo Asset Management to tap greenshoe option for infra fund, aims close by August

Advertisement