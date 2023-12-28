Flashback 2023: Early-stage funding slips as mid, late-stage deals fall off a cliff

Premium
Fewer startups raised funding in 2023 than in the previous two years of euphoria-driven dealmaking as angel investors, venture capital firms and deep-pocketed investors such as SoftBank and Tiger Global turned cautious and focused instead on monetizing their earlier investments. The funding winter was evident also from the fact that only ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.