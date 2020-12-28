Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Flashback 2020: Venture funding falls but angel, seed deals bright spot for startups
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

The year began with murmurs of a funding winter for startups in the wake of the economic slowdown. The murmurs grew louder after...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS