Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Flashback 2020: Sequoia, Edelweiss stand tallest in tepid year for PE-VC fundraising
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Fundraising activities by private equity and venture capital firms in India slowed this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS