Fixerra, DocOsage raise funding from angel investors

Fintech startup Fixerra and healthtech startup DocOsage have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.

Fintech startup Fixerra has raised $1.7 million (Rs 14 crore) in a seed funding round from a host of angel investors and family offices. The round saw participation from Jaideep Hansraj, managing director at Kotak Securities; Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; Oisharya Das, chief executive officer of Kotak Private; Shivang Desai and the family office of Harish Shah.

The startup will use the funding to expand its banking partnerships and improve its product with additional features. The startup has also rebranded itself from Fixed Invest, which is a marketplace for fixed deposits.

Founded by Akshar Shah, Fixerra is an embedded finance startup that helps digital businesses launch banking products. It has built a fixed deposit gateway and has partnered with seven banks and NBFCs.

"We want to become a digital mall for banks. Over the next three years, we are going to focus on building infrastructure for marketplaces across multiple banking products," said Shah, founder and chief executive officer, Fixerra.

DocOsage, an artificial intelligencebased healthtech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round led by angel investor Mayur Agarwal.

The funds will be utilized for product development, improving core AI capabilities for health insights, and conducting early-stage testing for the telehealth and genetic studies platform.

Founded in 2023 by Varun Vashisthaa, Shivali Agarwal and Lipi Verma, DocOsage is a New Delhi-based company that facilitates home delivery of medicines, booking of investigations and diagnostics and sharing of reports. It uses AI for personalized health insights and future integration of telehealth and genetic testing for holistic care.

"The initial funding will serve as a catalyst for launching product development,” said Varun Vashisthaa, co-founder and chief executive officer, DocOsage.

