Cult.fit takes full control of American fitness chain's India business

Premium
Tata Digital-backed health and fitness platform Cult.fit has completed the acquisition of remaining stake it didn’t already own, in a US-based fitness chain, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Having already owned 60% in the company, Cult.fit (erstwhile Curefit) has now bought the rest 40% stake in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.