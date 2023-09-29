Fireside-backed pet-care startup Supertails in talks for fresh funding

Premium

Supertails, a tech-enabled pet-care startup, has started the process to raise a fresh round of equity funding, less than a year after securing Series A financing, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based startup, which offers veterinary care, pet food and supplies, and doorstep delivery of pet products, ......