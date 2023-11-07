Fintech unicorn Razorpay elevates senior exec to COO

Rahul Kothari, chief operating officer, Razorpay

Tiger Global-backed Razorpay has elevated its chief business officer (CBO) Rahul Kothari to the position of chief operating officer (COO) for India and Malaysia.

The Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) and Tiger Global-backed company’s move comes at a time when it is expanding its geographical footprint globally, starting with Southeast Asia.

In the new role, Kothari will be working towards identifying new opportunities to improve customer experience and increase the efficiency and synergy of the internal systems, processes and business structures.

Additionally, he will also lead initiatives to strengthen partnerships with external stakeholders, the company said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with our business leaders to co-engineer long-term plans and strategies, further contributing to the global fintech landscape,” said Kothari.

Prior to his elevation, Kothari was working with the company as the chief business officer (CBO) and under his stint, Razorpay launched their first international payment gateway in Malaysia.

“We are confident that under Rahul's guidance, Razorpay will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, partners and stakeholders,” said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive officer, Razorpay.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Kothari has been associated with Razopay since 2019.

Prior to joining Razorpay, Kothari was with Prosus-backed fintech company PayU wherein he was the chief business officer. He also has worked with Symantec, WNS and Boston Consulting Group previously.

Meanwhile, Razopay was founded in 2014 by IIT Roorkee alumni Mathur and Shashank Kumar. The fintech startup is backed by investors like Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator, and MasterCard, in addition to a few angel investors. To date, the company has raised a total of $741.5 million.

In September, the company acquired Mumbai-based JHKP Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which operates digital invoicing and customer engagement platform BillMe, thus marking its eighth acquisition and first in 2023.

