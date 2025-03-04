Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz

Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz

By Malvika Maloo

  • 04 Mar 2025
Premium
Fintech unicorn Groww rejigs ownership structure amid IPO buzz
(From left) Groww co-founders Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

Online investing platform and mutual fund company Groww, which counts New York-based Tiger Global and several other venture capital firms as its investors, is rejigging its shareholding structure.  Groww, which moved its domicile back to India from the US last year as it started preparing for an initial public offering, plans ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Rezolv, Deciml, six others get funding; Dhoni bats for SILA

TMT

Rezolv, Deciml, six others get funding; Dhoni bats for SILA

Beams Fintech Fund leads $70-mn round in InsuranceDekho

TMT

Beams Fintech Fund leads $70-mn round in InsuranceDekho

PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal

TMT

PayPal-backed Mintoak buys Digiledge in India's first e-rupee related deal

Next Bharat Ventures to invest in 13 startups; Arva Health, CredResolve bag funding

TMT

Next Bharat Ventures to invest in 13 startups; Arva Health, CredResolve bag funding

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Consumer

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans IPO in two years as business booms

Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, Amantyacare net early-stage funding

TMT

Quick Clean, 1312 Interactive, Amantyacare net early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW