Fintech startup Slice hires Swiggy executive as creative head

Slice, a payments and credit solutions startup focused on millennials, has appointed Swiggy executive Shikha Gupta as its creative head.

As creative director at Swiggy, Gupta is credited with having built one of the strongest in-house teams in the country.

The appointment comes amidst US-based marquee investor Tiger Global Management's advanced talks to invest in the fintech startup.

"As a brand built by and for the new generation always seeking for the simplest and coolest experience, Slice is doing all the justification for the mission to demystify the world of finance. I’m excited by the creative challenge this poses and look forward to making Slice one of India’s most-loved brands, " said Gupta on her new role.

Prior to Swiggy, Gupta was associated with brands and agencies like Urban Ladder, Rediffusion, ideas@work, and Grey Worldwide, to name a few.

Bengaluru-based Slice – earlier known as SlicePay – was set up in 2016 by Rajan Bajaj. It is backed by venture capital firms such as Blume Ventures, Das Capital, Finup, Simile Venture Partner, EMVC, Tracxn Labs, Better Capital, Sachin Bansal's Navi and angel investors such as Kunal Shah.

The platform offers a digital credit solution that is targeted at young consumers. Going by its website, the “Slice card” is a zero-fee solution that offers instant verification and activation. It also allows for longer repayment periods than credit cards.

Slice claims to have more than 4 million registered users.