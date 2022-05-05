Fintech Klub aims to double investments from fund in two quarters

Ken Capital Technologies-owned fintech platform, Klub is looking to double its investments from its revenue-based financing (RBF) fund over the next 6 months.

With an average ticket size of Rs 50 lakh-30 crore, Klub’s RBF fund, Aceler8 has already invested 1/4th of its Rs 200 crore corpus in 15 growth and late-stage online companies.

“Revenue-based financing is an ideal capital complement and businesses are increasingly raising hybrid equity and flexible debt rounds. Our RBF fund, Aceler8 is geared to work with larger businesses seeking flexible non-dilutive financing in a very short decision-making time frame, said Klub’s co-founder and chief executive officer Anurakt Jain.

Since its launch in December 2021, Aceler8 has disbursed nearly Rs 50 crore to late-stage online companies for expansion, inventory purposes, among others. The fund’s portfolio consists of digital business including online apparel platform Bewakoof, gourmet chocolate brand SMOOR, online grocery retailer Gourmet Garden, among others.

The SEBI-registered alternate investment fund’s (AIF) advisory council includes unicorn founders like InMobi CEO Naveen Tiwari, Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey and 9Unicorns co-founder Approva Ranjan Sharma.

Founded by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma in 2019, Klub provides capital against future receivables from Rs 3 lakh-30 crore with zero equity dilution or personal guarantees. The platform boasts of having more than 2,500 brand sign-ups with over Rs 1,700 crore in portfolio revenue.

Apart from Aceler8, Klub has 2 more investment options for brands – Blaze and Gro. Blaze offers a working capital partnership with NBFCs for funding from Rs 5 lakh-1 crore over a 3–9-month tenure and Gro is an AIF offering funding from Rs 25 lakh-5 crore with a 12–18-month tenure.

In December 2021, Klub raised an undisclosed amount from market-bound Northern Arc Capital in a debt financing round. Before that, the fintech raised Rs 20 crore (around $2.7 million) in debt financing from Trifecta Capital.

In August 2021, Klub raised $20 million (around Rs 148.6 crore) in its seed funding round led by 9Unicorns, Sequoia Capital’s Surge and joined by Alter Global and GMO Venture Partners.

The fintech platform is also backed by several angel investors including Deutsche Bank managing director and head of technology Dilipkumar Khandelwal, Livspace co-founder, Ramakant Sharma, CRED founder Kunal Shah, Yulu co-founder Amit Gupta, among others.