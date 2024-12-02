Financial services, tech sectors upstage real estate to attract more AIF money in Q2

Premium
Private equity, venture capital and other alternative investment funds (AIF) registered in India shifted their sectoral exposure in the July-September period, making financial services and technology the two most favorite sectors, data accessed by VCCircle shows. Financial services companies, including non-banking finance companies, attracted the maximum amount of AIF capital in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.