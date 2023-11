Fast fashion brand Style Icon taps family offices to raise fresh funding

Premium Credit: Pexels

Style Icon, a fast fashion brand that sells menswear, womenswear and kidswear through 58 stores in India, has secured funds from a clutch of family offices, as part of its third funding round. The fashion brand, owned and operated by Mumbai-based Nexon Omniverse Ltd, has raised equity capital of about Rs 195 crore ......