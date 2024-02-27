Farmtheory, two others raise early-stage funding

Sakshi Agarwal (L) and Arpit Agarwal, co-founders, Farmtheory

Agri-food startup Farmtheory, artificial intelligence (AI)-based startup Reo.Dev and influencer marketing platform Flytant raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Farmtheory

Farmtheory has raised $1.45 million (Rs 12 crore) in a funding round from early-stage venture capital firm Merak Ventures.

The investment will be used to scale its operations, mainly focusing on expanding its supply arm, improving its technological infrastructure and bolstering its supply chain by reaching out to more farmers, according to its statement.

Advertisement

Founded in 2019 by Arpit Agarwal and Sakshi Agarwal, Farmtheory is a Bengaluru-based startup that aims to improve farmer incomes and address food loss.

The startup has previously been backed by early-stage incubator Y-Combinator.

"Through our platform, we empower farmers to share their harvests with the world, creating meaningful connections that sustain communities and promote environmental responsibility," said Arpit Agarwal, co-founder, Farmtheory.

Advertisement

Reo.Dev

Reo.Dev has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by India Quotient. The round also saw participation from angel investors including Adam Frankl, (ex-JFrog and Sourcegraph), Savin Goyal of Netflix and Outerbounds and Shraddha Gupta of Hasura.

Founded by Achintya Gupta, Gaurav Jain and Piyush Agarwal, in 2023 Reo.Dev is a platform that helps go-to-market (GTM) teams accelerate sales using artificial intelligence (AI) that identifies developer intent from vast data sources.

The Delaware and Bengaluru-based company counts organisations like Lightbend, Unleash, Outerbonds and others, as part of its client portfolio.

Advertisement

Flytant

Flytant has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed-funding round from Ahmedabad-based investment platform Shuru-Up.

The startup aims to use the funding to expand its presence overseas, specifically targeting the US and the Middle East. Additionally, the firm will also use the funding to develop its technology stack.

Founded in 2020 by Vivek Rai, Flytant is a platform that uses AI-enabled algorithms to recommend the most suitable sponsorships for influencers. The platform compiles influencer profiles using data from various social media channels, providing brands with a curated selection of influencers tailored to their campaigns.

Advertisement

It claims to be the second-largest platform in India, with over 600,000 registered influencers.

Share article on Leave Your Comments