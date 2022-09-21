Farmers Fresh Zone buys milk delivery chain AM Needs

Omnichannel farm produce startup Farmers Fresh Zone, on Wednesday said it has acquired Kerala-based milk delivery chain AM Needs for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Farmers Fresh Zone claims to have forayed into the country milk and value-added products vertical, it said in a statement.

Farmers Fresh Zone’s acquisition comes one year after it had raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-Series A funding led by Indian Angel Network.

AM Needs was founded by Sujith Sudhakaran and Ranjith Balan in 2019. The delivery platform claims to have its presence across four cities in Kerala and offers products like milk, vegetables, and breakfast essentials.

Meanwhile, Farmers Fresh Zone commercialized its operations in 2018 to make better quality and safe food available to more people at affordable prices. Its products are directly sourced from the local farmers within 16 hours of harvest by giving them a fair price and eliminating the middlemen from the food supply chain and reinventing it, the company said in a statement.

“With this acquisition, we add locally sourced pure country milk offerings to our portfolio. The companies together are set to serve one of the largest consumer markets in India. The move puts us ahead of the market by offering its customers subscription-based milk, vegetables, and other fresh products. Using the AI-based demand-driven production planning module - Captain Farm - we can ensure food safety and traceability for the ‘fresh’ category. With this, we will be further expanding our portfolio,” said Pradeep PS, Founder and CEO of Farmers Fresh Zone.

Sujith Sudhakaran, co-founder and chief executive officer of AM Needs, said, “We see tremendous scope after the collaboration. We, along with Farmers Fresh Zone, can bring a lot of value to our customers."

