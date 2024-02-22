How to read global family offices' alternatives play in 2024

Premium
Global family offices are defying the cautious global capital market trend by strategically increasing investments to alternative assets such as private credit, infrastructure, and private equity in 2024 to capitalise on long-term growth opportunities and tax-efficient capital generation, KKR & Co. Inc.’s Henry McVey said. McVey, who is KKR’s chief investment ......
