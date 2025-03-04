Family office, marquee investors-backed companies scrap IPO plans

Premium
Two companies that count a family office and well-known investors as shareholders have shelved their plans to float initial public offerings, as the stock market’s decline over the past five months worsens appetite for share sales. Advanced Sys-tek Ltd and SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd have withdrawn their respective draft red herring ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.