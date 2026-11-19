Fairfax takes control of IIFL Capital after open offer

Fairfax logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings has become the controlling shareholder of IIFL Capital after completing its open offer, the Indian financial services firm said on Thursday.

Fairfax, through its entities FIH Mauritius Investments and HWIC Asia Fund, now holds a 44.06% stake in IIFL Capital, according to the company's filing.

Earlier in the day, shares worth 15.40 billion rupees ($164.8 million) in IIFL Capital changed hands in a block deal, according to exchange data, with Fairfax buying 44 million shares from the company's promoters, sources told Reuters.

Advertisement

Fairfax, which previously held 38.05% of IIFL Capital Services, has said it intends to raise its stake to 51%.

The open offer and block deal were aimed at raising Fairfax's stake in IIFL Capital to 51%, the sources said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

IIFL Capital and Fairfax did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Advertisement

The transaction comes a day after Fairfax sold its entire stake in IIFL Finance, a move Reuters had reported was aimed at unlocking funds for its acquisition of a 60% stake in IDBI Bank from the Indian government and state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corp of India.

The IDBI Bank deal, valued at 528.78 billion rupees ($5.66 billion), ranks among the largest cross-border transactions in India's banking sector.

The Canadian investor also owns 49% of insurer Digit and plans to consolidate its Indian investments across insurance, investment banking and wealth management under IDBI Bank, creating a diversified financial services group.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments