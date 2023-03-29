facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Fairfax shores up stake in India firm to start off 2023

Fairfax shores up stake in India firm to start off 2023

By Sumit Upadhyaya

  • 29 Mar 2023
Premium
Fairfax shores up stake in India firm to start off 2023
Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax has increased its stake in an India portfolio company that it first backed nearly a decade ago, marking its first investment in the country this year.  The Canadian firm has invested aggressively across sectors such as financial services, business services, chemicals, aviation and logistics in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Upskilling platform Scaler eyes fresh funding but may miss unicorn valuation

TMT

Upskilling platform Scaler eyes fresh funding but may miss unicorn valuation

Premium
Infra PE firm I Squared pushes up India asset deal value

Infrastructure

Infra PE firm I Squared pushes up India asset deal value

Sebi opens the gates for private equity investment in AMCs

Finance

Sebi opens the gates for private equity investment in AMCs

Premium
Fairfax shores up stake in India firm to start off 2023

Finance

Fairfax shores up stake in India firm to start off 2023

Premium
How impact investors are teaming up with PE/VC firms for club deals

Finance

How impact investors are teaming up with PE/VC firms for club deals

Sensex, Nifty rise on March expiry but on track for monthly decline

Finance

Sensex, Nifty rise on March expiry but on track for monthly decline

Advertisement