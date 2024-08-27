Fairfax sells stake in health insurance third party aggregator arm

Premium Fairfax chairman Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

Fairfax Asia, part of the bigger financial services conglomerate Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd owned by billionaire Prem Watsa, has sold stake in its third-party aggregator (TPA) for health insurance, Paramount Health Services and Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd (Paramount TPA). The firm, which wrapped up at least three India-based monetisation drives in 2024 ......