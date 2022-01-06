Fairfax-backed IIFL ropes in Network18 exec as head of human resources

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd-backed non-bank lender IIFL Finance Ltd has appointed Richa Sachdeva Chatterjee as the company’s new president and chief human resources officer (CHRO).

“Richa, with her vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures, will drive the talent strategy of IIFL Finance to enable us to enter the next orbit of growth,” said Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman of IIFL Group.

Earlier, Chatterjee was leading the HR department across Network18’s digital, print and publishing businesses, preceded by senior roles at Viacom18, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tata Motors, the company said in a statement.

Chatterjee has 16 years of experience playing different roles in various Indian and multinational organisations.

She pursued her MBA in HR from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon and BA in Mathematics (Honours) from Lady Shriram College (LSR) College in Delhi.

IIFL Finance has nearly 24,000 employees in 2,914 branches across India. The firm added over 4,000 employees in the first six months of the current financial year ending September 30, 2021. The company’s bouquet of products includes home loans, loans against property, gold loans, SME loans and microfinance loans.

IIFL Finance’s loan asset under management was Rs 44,249 crore at the end of September 30, 2021, the company statement added.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax recently made its first partial exit in the homegrown non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Meanwhile, the IIFL Group is also planning to invest Rs 300 crore through its IIFL Fintech Fund in early-stage fintech startups over the next two years. In the same month, IIFL Wealth along with other investors backed in TPG Growth-backed SK Finance.