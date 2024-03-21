facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Faceoff: Warburg-backed Biba and GA-backed Anita Dongre firm – who's ahead?

Faceoff: Warburg-backed Biba and GA-backed Anita Dongre firm – who's ahead?

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 21 Mar 2024
Premium
Faceoff: Warburg-backed Biba and GA-backed Anita Dongre firm – who's ahead?

Clothing manufacturer House of Anita Dongre, which houses AND (focussed on the mass premium wear category) and fashion label Anita Dongre (focussed on high-end luxury wear), is struggling to keep up with fast-changing trends and stiff competition from foreign players, as well its long-time competitor Biba Fashion Ltd.  The General Atlantic ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Faceoff: Warburg-backed Biba and GA-backed Anita Dongre firm – who's ahead?

Consumer

Faceoff: Warburg-backed Biba and GA-backed Anita Dongre firm – who's ahead?

Premium
BPEA Credit strikes second India deal within a month

Consumer

BPEA Credit strikes second India deal within a month

Kedaara bets on ice cream brand Dairy Day, Motilal Oswal PE exits

Consumer

Kedaara bets on ice cream brand Dairy Day, Motilal Oswal PE exits

Premium
Morocco's CDG Invest Growth to strike a fresh bet from latest fund

Consumer

Morocco's CDG Invest Growth to strike a fresh bet from latest fund

Premium
Bottomline: Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera tastes success with desi twist to fizzy drinks

Consumer

Bottomline: Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera tastes success with desi twist to fizzy drinks

Ranjan Pai checks into Brij Hotels; Sprih, three others nab funding

Consumer

Ranjan Pai checks into Brij Hotels; Sprih, three others nab funding

Advertisement